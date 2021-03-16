Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

CLH opened at $89.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $91.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,850,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,886,000 after buying an additional 54,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 16,612 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

