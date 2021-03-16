HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,851 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,161,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,863,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,213,000 after acquiring an additional 380,635 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.60. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.