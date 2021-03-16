HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 6,099 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 80,751 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,443,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after acquiring an additional 48,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

STAG opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.80%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

