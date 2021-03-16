Boston Partners Has $22.47 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,032 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 866,612 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in Microsoft by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $234.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.17. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.