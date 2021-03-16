Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 251,143 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,143 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $15,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHEF. Comerica Bank raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of CHEF opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

