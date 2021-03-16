Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 6,428.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 16,318.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 164,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 163,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 101.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 268,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 135,215 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,056,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 128,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 90,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,465,000.

NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15.

