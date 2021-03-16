Advisory Services Network LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.05 and a beta of 3.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create a high-resolution miniature projection and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand name in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

