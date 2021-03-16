Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CarGurus by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 39.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 13,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $425,513.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,935.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

CARG stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

