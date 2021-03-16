Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 81.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,332. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AWI stock opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $96.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

