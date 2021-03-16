Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,202,000 after purchasing an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 35.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,627,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after buying an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Globus Medical by 110.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,319,000 after buying an additional 173,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $7,791,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average of $59.25.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

