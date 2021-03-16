Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,083,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after buying an additional 724,005 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after buying an additional 320,509 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 568.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 159,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the period. 22.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSXP shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

