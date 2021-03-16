Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $21.81 Million Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,014 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $21,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROIC opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROIC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

