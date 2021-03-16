Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $23,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,976,000 after acquiring an additional 262,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,430 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $76,748.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,555 shares of company stock worth $755,689. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

