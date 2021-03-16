Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of Houlihan Lokey worth $22,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 24.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 17.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

