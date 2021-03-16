OGE Energy’s (OGE) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OGE. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.78.

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. OGE Energy has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $35.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,537,000 after purchasing an additional 451,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,293,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,938,000 after acquiring an additional 87,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $46,716,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,882,000 after acquiring an additional 206,384 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

