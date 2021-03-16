Piper Sandler Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $170.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.83.

NYSE:NKE opened at $144.94 on Monday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.54. The company has a market cap of $228.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 915,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $130,139,000 after buying an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $2,043,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in NIKE by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,074,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

