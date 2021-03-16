Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.88.
NYSE:LLY opened at $189.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
