Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.88.

NYSE:LLY opened at $189.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

