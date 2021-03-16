The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $51.03 on Monday. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,835 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

