Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

