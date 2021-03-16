Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 51,554 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.94. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

