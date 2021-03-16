Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,855 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of Commvault Systems worth $24,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVLT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,745 shares of company stock worth $1,931,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVLT. KeyCorp upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of CVLT opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.65, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

