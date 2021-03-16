ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of PACW opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.