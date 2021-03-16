ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,046 SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $410,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,535,762.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $34,911.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,798 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,113.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,848 shares of company stock worth $3,230,094. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -149.64 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.81.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

