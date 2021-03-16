Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 72,043 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 712,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $24,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth $32,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Shares of PBH opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.