GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in GoPro by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 23.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GoPro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

Shares of GPRO opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $12.68.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $357.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $257,346.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

