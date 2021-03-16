ProShare Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 259,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 94,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.