ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.5% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLP opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Lisa Lavange sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $39,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $273,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,959.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,306,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Taglich Brothers raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

