ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,803 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 942,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 222,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,074,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

GEO stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $999.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

