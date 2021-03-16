Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Granite Construction worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,759,000 after acquiring an additional 196,764 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 138,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 77,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE GVA opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $40.75.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

