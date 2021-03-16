ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,947 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Kirby by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 638,955 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,117,000 after purchasing an additional 131,891 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after buying an additional 86,077 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $1,422,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,111.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $44,828.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $685,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KEX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

