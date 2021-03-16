31,841 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $149,598,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,249,000 after purchasing an additional 55,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,095,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.