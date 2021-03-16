West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Update

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the February 11th total of 489,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WFRSF opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68. West African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.93.
West African Resources Company Profile
