West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Update

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the February 11th total of 489,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFRSF opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68. West African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.93.

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper. Its key asset is the 100% owned Sanbrado gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

