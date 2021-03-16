Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Short Interest Up 41.1% in February

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 533,000 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the February 11th total of 377,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

XAUMF stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Goldmoney has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

