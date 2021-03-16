Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the February 11th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 928.0 days.

Shares of ZLDSF stock opened at $102.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.03. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

