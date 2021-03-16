Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Penn Virginia worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 163.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 10.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of PVAC opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.64. Penn Virginia Co. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

