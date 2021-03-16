New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of VOXX International worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 473.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in VOXX International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. VOXX International Co. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $579.30 million, a P/E ratio of -121.04 and a beta of 1.68.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

