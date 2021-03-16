New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,100 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Verso worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Verso by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,802,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Verso by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verso by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50,443 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Verso by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 90,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Verso by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRS opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Verso Co. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

