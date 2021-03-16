New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,904,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,166,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $2,474,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of ASO stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $470,413.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052 over the last ninety days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.