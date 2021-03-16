Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109,036 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,807,000 after acquiring an additional 213,373 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at $19,585,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.