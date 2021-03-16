Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Appian worth $23,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after purchasing an additional 169,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,116,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,277,000 after acquiring an additional 62,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Appian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 7.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 684,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Appian by 396.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 296,014 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total transaction of $3,819,120.00. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Appian stock opened at $170.12 on Tuesday. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.83. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

