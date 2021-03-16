Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Oppenheimer

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DRI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.98.

DRI opened at $146.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.64. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -152.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,161,000 after acquiring an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

