loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.08.

NYSE:LDI opened at $22.38 on Monday. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

