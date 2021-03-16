Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $100.87 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,816 shares of company stock worth $7,858,705. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,925,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

