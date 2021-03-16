UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $22.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of NS opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.87 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,824 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,835,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NuStar Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 903,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,259,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,540,000 after purchasing an additional 805,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc increased its position in NuStar Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,969,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 394,503 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

