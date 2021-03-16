Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $660,000 Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,436,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after buying an additional 155,239 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth $692,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCRN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of CCRN opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $499.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $13.68.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

