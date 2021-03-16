Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $693,000 Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,507,000 after acquiring an additional 194,423 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

