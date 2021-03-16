BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 1,985.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807,539 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $44,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

