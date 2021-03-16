BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,702,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Gossamer Bio worth $45,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $26,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,743,000 after buying an additional 254,417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,019,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 124,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 851.1% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 100,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOSS stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $800.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

