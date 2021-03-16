BlackRock Inc. Buys 41,682 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.36% of Camden National worth $44,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the third quarter worth $199,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Camden National news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $39,790.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.64 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

