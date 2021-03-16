Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SPSC opened at $107.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.18, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $118.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
