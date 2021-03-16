Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SPSC opened at $107.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.18, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $118.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

